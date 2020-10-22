Who's Playing

No. 13 Auburn @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Auburn 2-1; Ole Miss 1-2

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels may be playing at home on Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. Ole Miss and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels have some work to do to even out the 1-4 series between these two since October of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Ole Miss came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, falling 33-21. Ole Miss' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 23 carries, and WR Elijah Moore, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 113 yards.

Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, falling 30-22. The losing side was boosted by RB Tank Bigsby, who rushed for one TD and 110 yards on 15 carries.

Special teams collected ten points for Auburn. K Anders Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Giving up seven turnovers, the Rebels had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Tigers can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford,, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford,, Mississippi Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a 3-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.