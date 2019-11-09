How to watch Ole Miss vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 3-6; New Mexico State 0-8
What to Know
The New Mexico State Aggies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.38 points per game. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field after a week off. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for New Mexico State and three for Ole Miss.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Aggies two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-7 walloping at Ga. Southern's hands. RB Jason Huntley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 133 yards and one TD on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to the Auburn Tigers last week. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on 17 carries.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State is stumbling into the game with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. Ole Miss has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 290.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Rebels are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Aggies.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 10, 2015 - Ole Miss 52 vs. New Mexico State 3
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Texas vs. Kansas State pick, live stream
The Longhorns and Wildcats are still alive in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game
-
Ohio State vs Maryland picks, odds, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Ohio State vs. Maryland on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri pick, live stream
The Bulldogs look to maintain their hold on the SEC East with division rival Missouri in town
-
Clemson vs. NC State pick, live stream
Clemson will be looking to unload some CFP Rankings frustration on Saturday night in Raleigh
-
Penn St. vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
It's the showdown of undefeated Big Ten teams everybody saw coming in August
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game