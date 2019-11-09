How to watch Ole Miss vs. New Mexico State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 3-6; New Mexico State 0-8

What to Know

The New Mexico State Aggies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.38 points per game. They will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field after a week off. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for New Mexico State and three for Ole Miss.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Aggies two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-7 walloping at Ga. Southern's hands. RB Jason Huntley put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 133 yards and one TD on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to the Auburn Tigers last week. A silver lining for Ole Miss was the play of QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on 17 carries.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico State is stumbling into the game with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. Ole Miss has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 290.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Rebels are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Aggies.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.