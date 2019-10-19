How to watch Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 3-4-0; Texas A&M 3-3-0

What to Know

Ole Miss lost both of their matches to Texas A&M last season, on scores of 31-24 and 38-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels will be seeking to avenge the 38-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.

Ole Miss was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Missouri last week. Ole Miss fell to Missouri 38-27. The Rebels got a solid performance out of QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 23 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Texas A&M was out to avenge their 45-23 defeat to Alabama from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Aggies took a hard 47-28 fall against Alabama. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Texas A&M, who until this contest were averaging 17.8 points allowed.

Ole Miss is expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Both teams will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.80

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Ole Miss and Texas A&M both have two wins in their last four games.