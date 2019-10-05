How to watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-3-0; Vanderbilt 1-3-0

What to Know

Vanderbilt has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The odds don't look promising for Vanderbilt, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Commodores beat Northern Illinois 24-18 last week. No one put up better numbers for the Commodores than RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, if Ole Miss was expecting to get some payback for the 62-7 loss against Alabama the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Ole Miss suffered a grim 59-31 defeat to Alabama. The Rebels were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10.

Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 1-3 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rebels are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.40 on average. The Commodores have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 340.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Commodores.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt both have two wins in their last four games.