How to watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 2-3-0; Vanderbilt 1-3-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for an SEC battle as Vanderbilt and Ole Miss will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The odds don't look promising for Vanderbilt, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Commodores beat Northern Illinois 24-18 last week. No one put up better numbers for the Commodores than RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 138 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, if Ole Miss was expecting to get some payback for the 62-7 loss against Alabama the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Ole Miss suffered a grim 59-31 defeat to Alabama. The Rebels were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-10.
Vanderbilt's win lifted them to 1-3 while Ole Miss' defeat dropped them down to 2-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rebels are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 314.40 on average. The Commodores have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 340.80 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Commodores.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Vanderbilt 36 vs. Ole Miss 29
- Oct 14, 2017 - Ole Miss 57 vs. Vanderbilt 35
- Nov 19, 2016 - Vanderbilt 38 vs. Ole Miss 17
- Sep 26, 2015 - Ole Miss 27 vs. Vanderbilt 16
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Cincinnati trolls UCF on Twitter
Cincinnati had jokes on Twitter after it defeated UCF on Friday
-
Cincinnati takes down No. 18 UCF
Cincinnati claimed its first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2009
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Tennessee to start true freshman at QB
The Vols are making the big switch ahead of Saturday's game against No. 3 Georgia in Knoxville
-
Miami vs Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati pick, live stream
UCF travels to Cincinnati on Friday to take on the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game