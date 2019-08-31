How to watch Oregon St. vs. Oklahoma St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State football game
Who's Playing
Oregon St. (home) vs. Oklahoma St. (away)
Last Season Records: Oregon St. 2-10-0; Oklahoma St. 7-6-0;
What to Know
Oklahoma St. and Oregon St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Reser Stadium. While Oklahoma St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 2-10 year, Oregon St. is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Oklahoma St. was 10th in the nation in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 33. As for Oregon St., they ranked 38th in the nation in penalties, closing the year only with 67 overall. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
Oklahoma St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Beavers.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cowboys as a 16.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 74
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 79 degrees.
