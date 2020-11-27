Who's Playing

No. 15 Oregon @ Oregon State

Current Records: Oregon 3-0; Oregon State 1-2

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers haven't won a contest against the Oregon Ducks since Nov. 26 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. The Beavers and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Reser Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Oregon State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the California Golden Bears last week, but they still walked away with a 31-27 victory. Oregon State's RB Jermar Jefferson was on fire, rushing for one TD and 196 yards on 18 carries. That touchdown -- a 75-yard rush in the first quarter -- was one of the highlights of the matchup.

Meanwhile, things were close when Oregon and the UCLA Bruins clashed last week, but Oregon ultimately edged out the opposition 38-35. Oregon QB Tyler Shough was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 334 yards on 30 attempts in addition to picking up 31 yards on the ground.

The Ducks' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of S Verone McKinley III and S Jordan Happle.

The Beavers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Oregon State is now 1-2 while Oregon sits at 3-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Oregon State is 19th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only three on the season. To make matters even worse for the Beavers, the Ducks rank ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Oregon State fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Ducks as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oregon have won four out of their last five games against Oregon State.