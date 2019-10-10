How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. No. 15 Utah (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 2-3-0; Utah 4-1-0
What to Know
Utah has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Utah and Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Utah has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Oregon State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Everything went Utah's way against Washington State two weeks ago as they made off with a 38-13 victory. QB Tyler Huntley had a stellar game for Utah as he accumulated 334 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Huntley this season.
Meanwhile, the Beavers fell to UCLA 38-24 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Oregon State took down UCLA 48-31. With that win, the Beavers brought their scoring average up a tier to 37 ppg.
Their wins bumped Utah to 4-1 and the Beavers to 2-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Utah haven't thrown an interception yet this season. Oregon State is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they rank fifth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a big 14-point favorite against the Beavers.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Utah have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Oct 15, 2016 - Utah 19 vs. Oregon State 14
- Oct 31, 2015 - Utah 27 vs. Oregon State 12
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
Georgia vs. South Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's South Carolina vs. Georgia game 10,000...
-
Miami vs. Virginia odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of ACC football.
-
CSU vs. New Mexico odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colorado State vs. New Mexico on Friday 10,000...
-
Dabo goes off on Lawrence rumor
With rumors swirling around Lawrence, Swinney came to the defense of his star quarterback this...
-
Six Pack: Roll with favorites in Week 7
The Process is starting to find its footing after a ragged start to the season
-
Burrow answering LSU's offensive prayers
Burrow is the right quarterback for the right time at LSU, and he's doing wonders for the Tigers
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game