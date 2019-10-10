How to watch Oregon State vs. Utah: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Oregon State (home) vs. No. 15 Utah (away)

Current Records: Oregon State 2-3-0; Utah 4-1-0

What to Know

Utah has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Pac-12 battle is on tap between Utah and Oregon State at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. Utah has a defense that allows only 14.4 points per game, so Oregon State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Everything went Utah's way against Washington State two weeks ago as they made off with a 38-13 victory. QB Tyler Huntley had a stellar game for Utah as he accumulated 334 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Huntley this season.

Meanwhile, the Beavers fell to UCLA 38-24 when the teams last met three seasons ago; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Oregon State took down UCLA 48-31. With that win, the Beavers brought their scoring average up a tier to 37 ppg.

Their wins bumped Utah to 4-1 and the Beavers to 2-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Utah haven't thrown an interception yet this season. Oregon State is not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they rank fifth in the league when it comes to interceptions, with only 1 on the season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds

The Utes are a big 14-point favorite against the Beavers.

Over/Under: 60

Series History

Utah have won both of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.