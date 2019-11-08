How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Oregon State vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
Oregon State (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Oregon State 4-4; Washington 5-4
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Oregon State Beavers are heading back home. Oregon State and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Reser Stadium. Oregon State should still be feeling good after a win, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.
The Beavers were hampered by 95 penalty yards against the Arizona Wildcats last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Oregon State took down Arizona 56-38. Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson looked sharp as he rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, Washington didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 33-28 to the Utah Utes. Washington got a solid performance out of TE Hunter Bryant, who caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Oregon State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
When the two teams last met in November of last year, Oregon State lost to Washington by a decisive 42-23 margin. Maybe the Beavers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.77
Odds
The Huskies are a big 10-point favorite against the Beavers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 65
Series History
Washington have won all of the games they've played against Oregon State in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 23
- Sep 30, 2017 - Washington 42 vs. Oregon State 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Washington 41 vs. Oregon State 17
- Nov 21, 2015 - Washington 52 vs. Oregon State 7
