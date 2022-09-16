Who's Playing

No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon

Current Records: BYU 2-0; Oregon 1-1

What to Know

The Oregon Ducks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the BYU Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory.

Oregon ran circles around the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday, and the extra yardage (604 yards vs. 187 yards) paid off. Oregon steamrolled past Eastern Washington 70-14 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-7. QB Bo Nix had a stellar game for Oregon as he passed for five TDs and 277 yards on 33 attempts. Nix had some trouble finding his footing against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but BYU ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday with a 26-20 victory over the Baylor Bears. The Cougars can attribute much of their success to WR Chase Roberts, who threw one touchdown in addition to catching eight passes for one TD and 122 yards, and QB Jaren Hall, who passed for one TD and 261 yards on 39 attempts in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

BYU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Baylor's offensive line to sack QB Blake Shapen four times for a total loss of 22 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Their wins bumped Oregon to 1-1 and BYU to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Oregon and BYU clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon

Autzen Stadium -- Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ducks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.