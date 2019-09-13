How to watch Oregon vs. Montana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Oregon vs. Montana football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 Oregon (home) vs. Montana (away)
Current Records: Oregon 1-1-0; Montana 2-0-0
What to Know
Oregon has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Montana at Autzen Stadium at 10:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Last week, Oregon turned the game against Nevada into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 623 yards to 173. The Ducks steamrolled Nevada 77-6. QB Justin Herbert did work as he passed for 310 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Montana was fully in charge, breezing past North Alabama 61-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Montana.
Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 36.5-point (!) margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last Saturday, where they covered a 24-point spread.
Their wins bumped the Ducks to 1-1 and the Grizzlies to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Ducks and the Grizzlies clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Ducks are a big 36.5 point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
