How to watch Penn St. vs. Idaho: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Penn State vs. Idaho football game
Who's Playing
Penn St. (home) vs. Idaho (away)
Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Idaho 4-7-0;
What to Know
Penn St. and Idaho are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, Penn St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Idaho (4-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Penn St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Idaho to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Penn St. from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.99
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 39.5 point favorite against the Vandals.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 36.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
