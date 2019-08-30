How to watch Penn St. vs. Idaho: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Penn St. (home) vs. Idaho (away)

Last Season Records: Penn St. 9-4-0; Idaho 4-7-0;

What to Know

Penn St. and Idaho are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, Penn St. is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. On the other hand, last year was nothing to brag about for Idaho (4-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

Penn St. has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. It would take nothing short of a miracle for Idaho to pull off a victory, but maybe they can at least keep Penn St. from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 39.5 point favorite against the Vandals.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nittany Lions as a 36.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.