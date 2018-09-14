How to watch Penn St. vs. Kent St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Penn State vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
Penn State Nittany Lions (home) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (away)
Current records: Penn St. 2-0; Kent St. 1-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn St. On Saturday they take on Kent St. at 12:00 p.m. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Penn St. was fully in charge last week, breezing past Pittsburgh 51-6. No one put up better numbers for Penn St. than Trace McSorley, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Kent St. had a rough outing against Illinois two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Everything went Kent St.'s way against Howard as the squad secured a 54-14 victory.
Their wins bumped Kent St. to 1-1 and Penn St. to 2-0. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Nittany Lions are a big 35 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Last season, Penn St. were 8-4-1 against the spread. As for Kent St., they were 4-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2016 - Penn State Nittany Lions 33 vs. Kent State Golden Flashes 13
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction, pick
Houston looks to win consecutive games against Power Five opponents on the road
-
LSU at Auburn pick, live stream
The battle of the Tigers will go down on The Plains on the SEC on CBS
-
Friday Five: Finding the next Herm
Former NFL coaches currently in TV studios are the new market inefficiency
-
Michigan vs. SMU pick, live stream
The Wolverines welcome the Mustangs to Ann Arbor
-
Boise St. at Okla. St. pick, live stream
The Cowboys host the Broncos in a tricky nonconference showdown
-
Notre Dame vs. Vandy pick, live stream
The Fighting Irish welcome the Commodores to South Bend, Indiana, this weekend