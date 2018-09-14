How to watch Penn St. vs. Kent St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Penn State Nittany Lions (home) vs. Kent State Golden Flashes (away)

Current records: Penn St. 2-0; Kent St. 1-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn St. On Saturday they take on Kent St. at 12:00 p.m. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Penn St. was fully in charge last week, breezing past Pittsburgh 51-6. No one put up better numbers for Penn St. than Trace McSorley, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kent St. had a rough outing against Illinois two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Everything went Kent St.'s way against Howard as the squad secured a 54-14 victory.

Their wins bumped Kent St. to 1-1 and Penn St. to 2-0. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 35 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Last season, Penn St. were 8-4-1 against the spread. As for Kent St., they were 4-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Penn St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.