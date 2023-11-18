Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Rutgers 6-4, Penn State 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Rutgers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Last Saturday just wasn't the day for Rutgers' offense. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 22-0 punch to the gut against Iowa. Rutgers has not had much luck with Iowa recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Scarlet Knights had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 127 total yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Iowa gained 402.

Two of the premier teams in all of college football squared off on Saturday, but Penn State was not quite premier enough. They fell 24-15 to Michigan. It was the first time this season that Penn State let down their fans at home.

Drew Allar put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown, and also threw for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Rutgers' loss dropped their record down to 6-4. As for Penn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-1.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Penn State, as the team is favored by a full 20.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Scarlet Knights have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Nittany Lions struggle in that department as they've been even better at 172.3 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Penn State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Rutgers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 19-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

Penn State has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 8 years.