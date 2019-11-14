How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 9 Penn State (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Penn State 8-1; Indiana 7-2

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET at Beaver Stadium. Indiana is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Indiana. They put the hurt on the Northwestern Wildcats with a sharp 34-3 victory. Indiana's RB Stevie Scott III was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 116 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.

Last week, Penn State was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Minnesota Golden Gophers 31-26. The losing side was boosted by RB Journey Brown, who rushed for 124 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Brown's performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan State Spartans three weeks ago. Brown topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.

Indiana's win lifted them to 7-2 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 8-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Nittany Lions come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 74.2. As for Indiana, they enter the contest with only 176.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last five years.