How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Penn State vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Penn State (home) vs. Indiana (away)
Current Records: Penn State 8-1; Indiana 7-2
What to Know
The Indiana Hoosiers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Penn State Nittany Lions at noon ET at Beaver Stadium. Indiana is coming into the contest hot, having won four in a row.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Indiana. They put the hurt on the Northwestern Wildcats with a sharp 34-3 victory. Indiana's RB Stevie Scott III was one of the most active players for the team as he rushed for 116 yards and two TDs on 26 carries.
Last week, Penn State was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Minnesota Golden Gophers 31-26. The losing side was boosted by RB Journey Brown, who rushed for 124 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Brown's performance made up for a slower game against the Michigan State Spartans three weeks ago. Brown topped his previous yardage high for the season with this performance.
Indiana's win lifted them to 7-2 while Penn State's loss dropped them down to 8-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Nittany Lions come into the matchup boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 74.2. As for Indiana, they enter the contest with only 176.3 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to com by this week.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Beaver Stadium -- University Park, Pennsylvania
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hoosiers.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last five years.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Penn State 33 vs. Indiana 28
- Sep 30, 2017 - Penn State 45 vs. Indiana 14
- Nov 12, 2016 - Penn State 45 vs. Indiana 31
- Oct 10, 2015 - Penn State 29 vs. Indiana 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Rejuvenated Baylor meets Oklahoma
Rhule has led a massive turnaround for the Bears, but the Big 12's most dominant team stands...
-
San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Fresno State football.
-
La. Tech vs. Marshall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall matchup...
-
Week 12 College football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 12.
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game