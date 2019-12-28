How to watch Penn State vs. Memphis: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Penn State vs. Memphis football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Memphis @ No. 10 Penn State
Current Records: Memphis 12-1; Penn State 10-2
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Memphis and Penn State will compete for holiday cheer in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday at AT&T Stadium at noon ET test. The Tigers are currently enjoying a seven-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Cincinnati Bearcats 29-24 three weeks ago. Memphis' WR Antonio Gibson was on fire, rushing for one TD and 130 yards on 11 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Gibson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Penn State coming into their matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights four weeks ago, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Penn State put the hurt on RU with a sharp 27-6 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Nittany Lions than RB Journey Brown, who really brought his A game. He rushed for three TDs and 103 yards on 16 carries.
Their wins bumped the Tigers to 12-1 and the Nittany Lions to 10-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tigers enter the game with 62 overall touchdowns, good for eighth best in the nation. But the Nittany Lions come into the contest boasting the seventh fewest touchdowns allowed in the nation at 20. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 60
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
