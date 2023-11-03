Who's Playing

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Florida State 8-0, Pittsburgh 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Florida State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Florida State Seminoles and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. Florida State is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Florida State put the finishing touches on their fifth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They blew past Wake Forest 41-16. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34-7.

Florida State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jordan Travis, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Benson, who gained 155 total yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Wake Forest to a paltry 210 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Florida State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out five times before it was all said and done. Wake Forest's QB won't forget Jared Verse anytime soon given Verse sacked him five times.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 58-7 bruising that Notre Dame dished out on Saturday. Pittsburgh has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Florida State's win was their fifth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their overall record up to 8-0. As for Pittsburgh, they have fallen quite a ways from their 8-4 record last season and are now at 2-6.

As mentioned, Florida State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Florida State is a big 21.5-point favorite against Pittsburgh, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.