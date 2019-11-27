How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-4; Boston College 5-5

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Pitt suffered a grim 28 to nothing defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for BC, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-7 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's hands. QB Dennis Grosel had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 45%.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 48. Less enviably, BC is third worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 488.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against BC.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.