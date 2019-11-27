How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 7-4; Boston College 5-5
What to Know
Get ready for an ACC battle as the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Boston College Eagles will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
Pitt suffered a grim 28 to nothing defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Pitt was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for BC, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 40-7 walloping at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's hands. QB Dennis Grosel had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with a passing completion percentage of only 45%.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers come into the game boasting the most sacks in the league at 48. Less enviably, BC is third worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 488.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against BC.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 52
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best CFB bets to make in Week 14
This week's best bets include Maryland-Michigan State, Cincinnati-Memphis and much more
-
Week 14 CFB odds, top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 14 college football game 10,000 times
-
Michigan's roller coaster meets Ohio St.
The Buckeyes have won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against the Wolverines
-
Alabama vs. Auburn odds, Iron Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's 2019 Iron Bowl 10,000 times.
-
2019 Egg Bowl picks, sims, odds, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's 2019 Egg Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Week 14 college football expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 14.
-
Week 13 scores: OU survives, LSU keeps rolling
All the scores and highlights featuring the top 25 teams in action on the Week 13 college football...
-
Arizona State upsets Oregon, ending CFP chances
Just like that, Oregon is knocked out of College Football Playoff consideration
-
Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan football...