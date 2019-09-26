How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Delaware: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Delaware football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Delaware (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-2-0; Delaware 3-1-0
What to Know
Delaware fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will square off against Pittsburgh on the road at 12:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The teams both are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.
The crowd came for a game last week, and the Fightin' Blue Hens and Penn sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but the Fightin' Blue Hens snuck past Penn for the 28-27 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for Delaware, who in their last game suffered a tough 47-22 loss.
As for Pittsburgh, they had a rough outing against Penn State two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Pittsburgh slipped by UCF 35-34. For Pittsburgh, this is just revenge for the 45-14 defeat they suffered against UCF the last time they faced one another Sept. 29 of last year.
Their wins bumped the Fightin' Blue Hens to 3-1 and the Panthers to 2-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 28-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
