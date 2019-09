How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Delaware: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Delaware (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-2-0; Delaware 3-1-0

What to Know

Delaware fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedly against them. They will square off against Pittsburgh on the road at 12:30 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. The teams both are tiptoeing into their contest after sneaking past their previous opponents.

The crowd came for a game last week, and the Fightin' Blue Hens and Penn sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but the Fightin' Blue Hens snuck past Penn for the 28-27 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for Delaware, who in their last game suffered a tough 47-22 loss.

As for Pittsburgh, they had a rough outing against Penn State two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Pittsburgh slipped by UCF 35-34. For Pittsburgh, this is just revenge for the 45-14 defeat they suffered against UCF the last time they faced one another Sept. 29 of last year.

Their wins bumped the Fightin' Blue Hens to 3-1 and the Panthers to 2-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 28-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.