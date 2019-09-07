How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Ohio: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 0-1-0; Ohio 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Ohio 9-4-0;

What to Know

Ohio will head out on the road to face off against Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Ohio should still be riding high after a big win, while Pittsburgh will be looking to right the ship.

The Bobcats entered their game last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on Rhode Island with a sharp 41-20 victory. QB Nathan Rourke did work as he picked up 75 yards on the ground on 10 carries and threw 2 TDs.

Pittsburgh couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a hard 14-30 fall against Virginia. Pittsburgh was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Virginia apparently hadn't forgotten their loss from the last time the teams met up Nov. 2 of last year.

Pittsburgh's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Ohio's win pulled them up to 1-0. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats were seventh in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 40. Less enviably, the Panthers ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to passing yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 141.8 on average. The good news for the Panthers, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Panthers are a solid 4 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Bettors have moved against the Panthers slightly, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 62 degrees.