Who's Playing
Syracuse @ No. 25 Pittsburgh
Current Records: Syracuse 0-1; Pittsburgh 1-0
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers are 4-1 against the Syracuse Orange since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Pitt and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Heinz Field. The Panthers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Pitt kept a clean sheet against the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday and took the matchup 55 to nothing. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Pitt had established a 42 to nothing advantage. Pitt Kenny Pickett looked sharp as he accumulated 277 passing yards and punched in one rushing TD. Pickett's 51-yard touchdown toss to DJ Turner in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.
Meanwhile, a victory for 'Cuse just wasn't in the stars on Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-6 punch to the gut against the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Orange were surely aware of their 23.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Tommy DeVito wasn't much of a difference maker for 'Cuse and.
This next game looks promising for the Panthers, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Saturday, where they covered a 30.5-point spread.
Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 1-0 while Syracuse's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Pitt's success rolls on or if 'Cuse is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Pittsburgh have won four out of their last five games against Syracuse.
- Oct 18, 2019 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Syracuse 20
- Oct 06, 2018 - Pittsburgh 44 vs. Syracuse 37
- Oct 07, 2017 - Syracuse 27 vs. Pittsburgh 24
- Nov 26, 2016 - Pittsburgh 76 vs. Syracuse 61
- Oct 24, 2015 - Pittsburgh 23 vs. Syracuse 20