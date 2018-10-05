How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)
Current records: Pittsburgh 2-3; Syracuse 4-1
What to Know
On Saturday Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. Syracuse doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
After a string of four wins, Syracuse's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 27-23 to Clemson. Syracuse's loss came about despite a quality game from Eric Dungey, who accumulated 250 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Pittsburgh, and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to UCF. Pittsburgh was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 31-7.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The Syracuse defense got after the quarterback against Clemson to the tune of four sacks, so Pittsburgh's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: Charter Sports Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Orange are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Pittsburgh is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 4-0-0 against the spread
Series History
Pittsburgh has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.
- 2017 - Syracuse Orange 27 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 24
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Panthers 76 vs. Syracuse Orange 61
- 2015 - Syracuse Orange 20 vs. Pittsburgh Panthers 23
