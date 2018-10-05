How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Panthers (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Pittsburgh 2-3; Syracuse 4-1

What to Know

On Saturday Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh at 12:20 p.m. Syracuse doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

After a string of four wins, Syracuse's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 27-23 to Clemson. Syracuse's loss came about despite a quality game from Eric Dungey, who accumulated 250 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Pittsburgh, and boy were they right. They suffered a grim 45-14 defeat to UCF. Pittsburgh was in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 31-7.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. The Syracuse defense got after the quarterback against Clemson to the tune of four sacks, so Pittsburgh's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:20 PM ET

Saturday at 12:20 PM ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Orange are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Pittsburgh is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 4-0-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Syracuse.