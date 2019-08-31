How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Virginia (away)

Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-7-0; Virginia 8-5-0;

What to Know

Virginia and Pittsburgh are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. Virginia was on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh struggled last season, ending up 7-7.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Virginia snagged 17 interceptions last year, the 11th most in the nation. But Pittsburgh threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.99

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last five years.

Nov 02, 2018 - Virginia 13 vs. Pittsburgh 23

Oct 28, 2017 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Virginia 14

Oct 15, 2016 - Virginia 31 vs. Pittsburgh 45

Oct 10, 2015 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Virginia 19

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 73 degrees.