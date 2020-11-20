Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Virginia Tech 4-4; Pittsburgh 4-4

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Pitt and the Virginia Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Heinz Field. The Panthers should still be feeling good after a big win, while Virginia Tech will be looking to right the ship.

Pitt made easy work of the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago and carried off a 41-17 victory.

Meanwhile, Virginia Tech was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week. Virginia Tech and Miami (FL) were almost perfectly matched up, but the Hokies suffered an agonizing 25-24 loss. RB Jalen Holston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in two rushing touchdowns. Holston had some trouble finding his footing against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Holston's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Virginia Tech defensive unit accumulated six sacks for a loss of 37 yards. Leading the way was DL Jarrod Hewitt and his 2.5 sacks. Hewitt now has four sacks this year.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Virginia Tech's defeat took them down to 4-4 while Pittsburgh's victory pulled them up to 4-4. The Hokies have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 35.63 points per game. We'll see if Pitt can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hokies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Virginia Tech have won three out of their last five games against Pittsburgh.