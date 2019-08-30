How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Virginia (away)
Last Season Records: Pittsburgh 7-6-0; Virginia 7-5-0;
What to Know
Virginia lost both of their matches to Pittsburgh last season, on scores of 14-31 and 13-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Virginia and Pittsburgh are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Saturday at Heinz Field. Virginia was on the positive side of .500 (7-5) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Pittsburgh is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 7-6.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Virginia snagged 17 interceptions last season, the 11th most in the nation. But Pittsburgh threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Panthers.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Virginia in the last five years.
- Nov 02, 2018 - Virginia 13 vs. Pittsburgh 23
- Oct 28, 2017 - Pittsburgh 31 vs. Virginia 14
- Oct 15, 2016 - Virginia 31 vs. Pittsburgh 45
- Oct 10, 2015 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Virginia 19
