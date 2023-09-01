Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Fresno State 0-0, Purdue 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the Purdue Boilermakers. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue were ranked 22nd in the nation in passing yards last season, having averaged 278.8 per game. Fresno State did well in that department too, as they were ranked 27th with an average of 270.6 per game.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Purdue is the favorite in this one, and the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 5-9 record against the spread.

Purdue ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-1 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $763.07. Sadly, Fresno State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 2-2 as such last year.

Odds

Purdue is a 3.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

