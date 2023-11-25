Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 3-8, Purdue 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Purdue couldn't handle Northwestern and fell 23-15. Despite 114 more yards than Northwestern, Purdue couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

The losing side was boosted by Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown while picking up 10.0 yards per carry. Tracy was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards.

Even if they lost, Purdue's defense still kept up the pressure with five sacks. In that department, Khordae Sydnor was the leader with two sacks.

Even though they lost, the Boilermakers were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 303 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwestern only rushed for 99.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Michigan State by a score of 24-21. That's two games in a row now that Indiana has lost by exactly three points.

The losing side was boosted by Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last five games he's played.

Purdue bumped their record down to 3-8 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.0 points per game. As for Indiana, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

Not only did Purdue and Indiana lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Saturday, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-7 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-0 ATS vs. Indiana across their last four meetings.

Purdue strolled past Indiana in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 30-16. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Boilermakers, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indiana.