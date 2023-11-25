1st Quarter Report

Indiana is on the board, but we're still waiting on Purdue to respond. Indiana has jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against Purdue.

Indiana has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Indiana Hoosiers @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Indiana 3-8, Purdue 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Ross-Ade Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Purdue came up short against Northwestern and fell 23-15. Purdue gained 114 more yards on the day, but it was Northwestern that made the best of use of them.

Despite the loss, Purdue got a solid performance out of Tyrone Tracy, who rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown while picking up 10.0 yards per carry. Tracy was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards.

Even if they lost, Purdue's defense sure didn't make it easy: Northwestern's QB was sacked five times before it was all said and done. In that department, Khordae Sydnor was the leader with two sacks.

Even though they lost, the Boilermakers were unstoppable on the ground and finished the game with 303 rushing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwestern only rushed for 99.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Michigan State by a score of 24-21. That's two games in a row now that Indiana has lost by exactly three points.

Indiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brendan Sorsby, who threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Sorsby has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last five games he's played.

Purdue's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 3-8. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 14.0 points per game. As for Indiana, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-8 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, Purdue and Indiana failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Purdue is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 4-7 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 4-0 ATS vs. Indiana across their last four meetings.

Purdue strolled past Indiana when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 30-16. Will Purdue repeat their success, or does Indiana have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 6-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Boilermakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

Series History

Purdue has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Indiana.

Nov 26, 2022 - Purdue 30 vs. Indiana 16

Nov 27, 2021 - Purdue 44 vs. Indiana 7

Nov 30, 2019 - Indiana 44 vs. Purdue 41

Nov 24, 2018 - Purdue 28 vs. Indiana 21

Nov 25, 2017 - Purdue 31 vs. Indiana 24

Nov 26, 2016 - Indiana 26 vs. Purdue 24

Nov 28, 2015 - Indiana 54 vs. Purdue 36

Injury Report for Purdue

Daniel Johnson: questionable (Undisclosed)

Preston Nichols: questionable (Undisclosed)

Luke Griffin: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Marquis Wilson: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

OC Brothers: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Mershawn Rice: Out for the Season (Foot)

Sanoussi Kane: questionable (Undisclosed)

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen: out (Undisclosed)

Andrew Sowinski: out (Undisclosed)

Jahmal Edrine: Out for the Season (Knee)

Marcus Mbow: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Julio Macias: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Max Klare: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

