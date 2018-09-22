How to watch Purdue vs. Boston College: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Purdue vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Boston College Eagles (away)
Current records: Purdue 0-3; Boston College 3-0
What to Know
Boston College will challenge Purdue on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Boston College have yet to lose; Purdue, on the other hand, are desperate for their first victory.
It was all tied up at the half for Boston College and Wake Forest last week, but Boston College stepped up in the second half. Boston College walked away with a 41-34 win over Wake Forest. Anthony Brown was the offensive standout of the match for Boston College, as he passed for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Purdue as they fell 37-40 to Missouri.
Boston College's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Purdue's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Eagles are a big 7 point favorite against the Boilermakers.
Last season, Purdue were 9-4-0 against the spread. As for Boston College, they were 8-3-2 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
