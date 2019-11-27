How to watch Purdue vs. Indiana: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Purdue (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Purdue 4-7; Indiana 7-4

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers are home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Purdue and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The Boilermakers suffered a grim 45-24 defeat to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Purdue's loss came about despite a quality game from TE Brycen Hopkins, who caught eight passes for 127 yards and two TDs.

Purdue's defense was a presence as well, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of CB Dedrick Mackey with 12:54 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for IU, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 39-14 defeat to the Michigan Wolverines. QB Peyton Ramsey had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Purdue is third worst in the nation in rushing yards per game, with only 74.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Purdue, IU enters the contest with 306.1 passing yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Hoosiers' favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Boilermakers.

Over/Under: 55

Series History

Purdue and Indiana both have two wins in their last four games.