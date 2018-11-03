How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Purdue 4-4; Iowa 6-2
What to Know
On Saturday Purdue will take on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Purdue are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
After a string of four wins, Purdue's good fortune finally ran out last Saturday. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 13-23 loss against Michigan St..
Meanwhile, if Iowa were riding high off their 23-0 takedown of Maryland two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. Iowa were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-30 to Penn St. The match was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Iowa were outplayed the rest of the way.
Both teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.30
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
This season, Purdue are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 5-1-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 1.5 point favorite.
Series History
Iowa have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.
- 2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 15 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 24
- 2016 - Purdue Boilermakers 35 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 49
- 2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 40 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000...
-
Pitt upsets No. 25 Virginia
The ACC Coastal race took an intriguing turn on Friday night
-
College football picks: Week 10 games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 10 of the 2018 college football...
-
Oklahoma at TTU pick, live stream
The Sooners travel to Lubbock for what should be a classic Big 12 shootout
-
Alabama vs. LSU odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model has simulated Alabama vs. LSU 10,000 times
-
Arizona vs. Colorado odds, top picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of the Arizona Wildcats