Through 1 Quarter

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon State Beavers are all tied up at 7. The Boilermakers have been led by RB Zander Horvath, who so far has rushed for one TD and 31 yards on seven carries.

Who's Playing

Oregon State @ Purdue

Last Season Records: Purdue 2-4; Oregon State 2-5

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Oregon State Beavers are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for Purdue (2-4), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Oregon State struggled last year, too, ending up 2-5.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Boilermakers were third worst when it came to rushing yards per game last season, with the team coming up with only 81.5 on average. The Beavers experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 17th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 216.7 on average (bottom 88%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

Purdue has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Boilermakers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.