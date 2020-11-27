Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Purdue

Current Records: Rutgers 1-4; Purdue 2-2

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.8 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. RU and the Purdue Boilermakers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 4 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Scarlet Knights stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

RU fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Michigan Wolverines last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 48-42. A silver lining for RU was the play of QB Noah Vedral, who passed for three TDs and 378 yards on 43 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Vedral this season.

Meanwhile, Purdue was close but no cigar last Friday as they fell 34-31 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The losing side was boosted by QB Jack Plummer, who passed for three TDs and 367 yards on 42 attempts.

RU is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. With a combined 974 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Boilermakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.