Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in October of 2022 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Rice and FAU will finish this one. After two quarters, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Rice leads 10-7 over FAU.

Rice came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Rice Owls

Current Records: FAU 4-7, Rice 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

FAU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The FAU Owls and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. FAU is expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, FAU ended up a good deal behind Tulane and lost 24-8.

Meanwhile, Rice had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 28-7 margin over Charlotte. The oddsmakers were on Rice's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rice to victory, but perhaps none more so than Dean Connors, who rushed for 184 yards while picking up 9.7 yards per carry. The team also got some help courtesy of Luke McCaffrey, who gained 94 total yards and a touchdown.

FAU bumped their record down to 4-7 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 8.3 points per game. As for Rice, their win bumped their record up to 5-6.

FAU skirted past Rice 17-14 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Rice is a 3-point favorite against FAU, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FAU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Rice.

Oct 15, 2022 - FAU 17 vs. Rice 14

Nov 05, 2016 - FAU 42 vs. Rice 25

Oct 10, 2015 - Rice 27 vs. FAU 26

Injury Report for Rice

Juma Otoviano: probable (Undisclosed)

JT Daniels: out (Concussion)

Jack Bradley: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Elijah Mojarro: probable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for FAU