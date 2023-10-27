Who's Playing

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Tulane 6-1, Rice 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Rice Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on October 28th at Rice Stadium. Tulane is looking to tack on another W to their seven-game streak on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Tulane earned a 35-28 victory over North Texas.

Tulane's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Pratt, who threw for 194 yards and three touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes. Hughes is on a roll when it comes to rushing yards, as he's now rushed for 100 or more in the last three games he's played. Alex Bauman was in the mix as well, providing Tulane with two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Rice was fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past Tulsa 42-10 on the road. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Rice had established a 25 point advantage.

JT Daniels and Dean Connors were among the main playmakers for Rice as the former threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns on only nine carries. Connors was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 54 yards.

Tulane's win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Rice, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, Tulane shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 10.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' game: The Green Wave have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 169.1 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Owls , though, as they've been averaging only 92.4 per game. How will Rice fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Tulane is a big 10.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.