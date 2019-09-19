How to watch Rice vs. Baylor: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Rice vs. Baylor football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. Baylor (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-3-0; Baylor 2-0-0
What to Know
Baylor have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Rice at 7 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium after a week off. Baylor might have Rice circled on their calendar as an easy victory since they are a perfect 2-0 since 2015.
The Bears were successful in their previous meeting against UT-San Antonio, and they didn't afford UT-San Antonio any payback this time around. Baylor steamrolled UT-San Antonio 63-14. Denzel Mims and Charlie Brewer were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former caught 7 passes for 101 yards and 3 touchdowns and the latter passed for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns. Mims didn't help his team much against S.F. Austin three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 28-42 loss against Texas the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Rice was dealt a punishing 13-48 defeat at the hands of Texas last week. Rice's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.
Baylor's win lifted them to 2-0 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 0-3. Rice haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for Baylor, they have yet to throw a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a big 26.5 point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Baylor have won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2016 - Rice 10 vs. Baylor 38
- Sep 26, 2015 - Baylor 70 vs. Rice 17
