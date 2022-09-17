Who's Playing

No. 23 Louisiana @ Rice

Current Records: Louisiana 2-0; Rice 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Rice Owls can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will stay at home another week and welcome the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Rice Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Rice last week. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 52-10 win over the McNeese State Cowboys. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 31 to nothing.

The Ragin' Cajuns decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 110 penalty yards. They took their contest against the Eastern Michigan Eagles by a conclusive 49-21 score. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. Louisiana QB Chandler Fields was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 141 yards on 21 attempts.

Louisiana's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Their wins bumped Rice to 1-1 and Louisiana to 2-0. Both Rice and the Ragin' Cajuns have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.49

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 11-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.