How to watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-4-0; Louisiana Tech 3-1-0

What to Know

Louisiana Tech is 4-0 against Rice since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Conference USA battle is on tap between Louisiana Tech and Rice at 7 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. The Bulldogs are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.

Last week, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 43-31 victory over FIU. RB Justin Henderson had a stellar game for Louisiana Tech as he rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Henderson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Rice and Baylor, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Rice fell to Baylor 21-13. If Rice was hoping to take revenge for the 38-10 defeat against Baylor the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 3-1 while Rice's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if Louisiana Tech's success rolls on or if Rice is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.17

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Owls.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.