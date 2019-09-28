How to watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rice vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-4-0; Louisiana Tech 3-1-0
What to Know
Louisiana Tech is 4-0 against Rice since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. A Conference USA battle is on tap between Louisiana Tech and Rice at 7 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. The Bulldogs are cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of four consecutive losses.
Last week, Louisiana Tech had a touchdown and change to spare in a 43-31 victory over FIU. RB Justin Henderson had a stellar game for Louisiana Tech as he rushed for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Henderson has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Rice and Baylor, but the 57.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Rice fell to Baylor 21-13. If Rice was hoping to take revenge for the 38-10 defeat against Baylor the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.
Louisiana Tech's win lifted them to 3-1 while Rice's loss dropped them down to 0-4. We'll see if Louisiana Tech's success rolls on or if Rice is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.17
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Owls.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 28 vs. Rice 13
- Oct 28, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 42 vs. Rice 28
- Oct 29, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 61 vs. Rice 16
- Oct 30, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 42 vs. Rice 17
