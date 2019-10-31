How to watch Rice vs. Marshall: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rice vs. Marshall football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. Marshall (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-8; Marshall 5-3
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Rice at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Marshall is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.
On Saturday, the Thundering Herd narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Western Kentucky 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.
Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 40-22 loss against Southern Miss the last time they met in September of last year, then they were left disappointed. Rice came up short against Southern Miss, falling 20-6.
The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-5 against the spread when favored.
Marshall's win lifted them to 5-3 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. We'll find out if the Thundering Herd can add another positive mark to their record or if the Owls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Marshall's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Thundering Herd are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game