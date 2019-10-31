How to watch Rice vs. Marshall: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Rice (home) vs. Marshall (away)

Current Records: Rice 0-8; Marshall 5-3

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between Marshall and Rice at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. Marshall is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Rice is stumbling in off of eight consecutive losses.

On Saturday, the Thundering Herd narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Western Kentucky 26-23. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 40-22 loss against Southern Miss the last time they met in September of last year, then they were left disappointed. Rice came up short against Southern Miss, falling 20-6.

The Thundering Herd are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 0-5 against the spread when favored.

Marshall's win lifted them to 5-3 while Rice's defeat dropped them down to 0-8. We'll find out if the Thundering Herd can add another positive mark to their record or if the Owls can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Marshall's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Owls.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.