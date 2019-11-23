How to watch Rice vs. North Texas: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rice vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: Rice 1-9; North Texas 4-6
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their road trip will continue as they head to the Rice Owls' turf at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice Stadium. North Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
There's no need to mince words: the Mean Green lost to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 52-17. North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tre Siggers, who rushed for 77 yards and one TD on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Rice sidestepped the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders for a 31-28 victory. The Rice offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the matchup anyway.
Rice's win lifted them to 1-9 while North Texas' defeat dropped them down to 4-6. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Rice is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 283.1 on average. To make matters even worse for Rice, North Texas enters the contest with 31 passing touchdowns, good for sixth best in the nation. So the Rice squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.24
Odds
The Mean Green are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
North Texas have won three out of their last four games against Rice.
- Oct 27, 2018 - North Texas 41 vs. Rice 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - North Texas 30 vs. Rice 14
- Sep 24, 2016 - North Texas 42 vs. Rice 35
- Sep 19, 2015 - Rice 38 vs. North Texas 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
What games to watch in Week 13
Big Ten and Big 12 battles headline the penultimate week of the regular season
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 13
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 13 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Indiana pick, live stream
The Wolverines have won 23 straight against the Hoosiers
-
Oregon vs. Arizona St. pick, live stream
Oregon has clinched the Pac-12 North, but can it stay alive in the College Football Playoff...
-
Ohio St. vs. Penn St. pick, live stream
The Big Ten East is on the line in Columbus this weekend
-
Texas A&M vs. Georgia pick, live stream
The Bulldogs and Aggies square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
College football top 25 scores, Week 12
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Florida's defense dominates Missouri
No. 11 Florida took care of business in the first game of the SEC on CBS doubleheader
-
New Mexico vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the New Mexico vs. Air Force football game