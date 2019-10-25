How to watch Rice vs. So. Miss: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Rice vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Rice (home) vs. So. Miss (away)
Current Records: Rice 0-7-0; So. Miss 4-3-0
What to Know
Southern Miss won both of their matches against Rice last season (43-34 and 40-22) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Southern Miss and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 1 p.m. ET at Rice Stadium. The Golden Eagles don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.
The contest between the Golden Eagles and Louisiana Tech last week was not a total blowout, but with the Golden Eagles falling 45-30, it was darn close. Meanwhile, if Rice was expecting to get some payback for the 20-3 loss against UT-San Antonio the last time they met in October of last year, then they were left disappointed. Rice was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-27 to UT-San Antonio. Rice's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it seven in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the matchup with 330.6 passing yards per game on average, good for seventh best in the nation. Less enviably, the Owls are eighth worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 297.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Owls.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
So. Miss have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - So. Miss 40 vs. Rice 22
- Nov 11, 2017 - So. Miss 43 vs. Rice 34
- Oct 01, 2016 - So. Miss 44 vs. Rice 28
- Nov 14, 2015 - So. Miss 65 vs. Rice 10
