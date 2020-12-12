Who's Playing

UAB @ Rice

Current Records: UAB 4-3; Rice 2-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Rice Owls at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Rice Stadium. Rice should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Blazers will be looking to regain their footing.

UAB fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs six weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 37-34. UAB was up 31-17 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, Rice got themselves on the board against the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, but Marshall never followed suit. The Owls had enough points to win and then some against the Thundering Herd, taking their contest 20 to nothing. Rice's only offensive touchdown came from TE Jordan Myers.

Rice's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

UAB is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Blazers are now 4-3 while the Owls sit at 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: UAB ranks 11th in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season. As for Rice, they enter the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas

Rice Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won all of the games they've played against Rice in the last six years.