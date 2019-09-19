How to watch Rutgers vs. Boston College: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-1-0; Boston College 2-1-0

What to Know

Rutgers has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against Boston College at noon. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 48 points the game before, Rutgers faltered in their contest two weeks ago. They suffered a grim 30 to nothing defeat to Iowa. The result was a vexing reminder to the Scarlet Knights of the 7-14 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 24 of 2016.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their game, Boston College was humbled last Friday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 24-48 punch to the gut against Kansas. The Eagles were probably expecting an easy victory given their 20-point advantage in the point spread, but Kansas gave them no such satisfaction.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Rutgers is 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 5 on the season. But Boston College enters the matchup having picked the ball six times, good for second in the the nation. So the Rutgers squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.