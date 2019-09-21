How to watch Rutgers vs. Boston College: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Boston College football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. Boston College (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 1-1-0; Boston College 2-1-0
What to Know
Rutgers has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on Boston College at noon on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
After soaring to 48 points the game before, Rutgers faltered in their contest two weeks ago. They suffered a grim 30-nothing defeat to Iowa. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 20-nothing.
Meanwhile, if Boston College was riding high off their 45-13 takedown of Richmond, that ride came to an abrupt end. Boston College has to be aching after a bruising 48-24 defeat to Kansas last Friday. Boston College was probably expecting an easy win given their 20-point advantage in the point spread, but Kansas gave them no such satisfaction.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights are 10th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 5 on the season. But the Eagles enter the game having picked the ball six times, good for second in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 8-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
