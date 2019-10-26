How to watch Rutgers vs. Liberty: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-6; Liberty 5-2

What to Know

Liberty will square off against Rutgers at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Liberty is coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Flames and Maine last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Flames wrapped it up with a 59-44 win. QB Stephen Calvert had a stellar game for the Flames as he passed for 351 yards and five TDs on 35 attempts. Calvert's performance made up for a slower game against New Mexico State three weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Calvert's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Minnesota making it six winless games in a row. The Scarlet Knights played a game they are hoping to forget as they lost a 42-7 blowout to Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights were down by 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Liberty is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-3-1 against the spread.

Liberty's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-6. We'll see if Liberty's success rolls on or if Rutgers is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Flames are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flames as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.