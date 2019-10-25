How to watch Rutgers vs. Liberty: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Rutgers (home) vs. Liberty (away)

Current Records: Rutgers 1-6-0; Liberty 5-2-0

What to Know

Liberty will square off against Rutgers on the road at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Liberty is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Flames didn't have too much trouble with Maine last week as they won 59-44. QB Stephen Calvert had a stellar game for Liberty as he passed for 351 yards and five TDs on 35 attempts. Calvert's performance made up for a slower matchup against New Mexico State three weeks ago. Not surprisingly, Calvert's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Rutgers has been struggling to pick up a victory, with their contest against Minnesota making it six winless games in a row. Rutgers took a serious blow against Minnesota, falling 42-7. The Scarlet Knights were down by 21 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Liberty's win lifted them to 5-2 while Rutgers' loss dropped them down to 1-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights are stumbling into the game with the seventh most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 11 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Scarlet Knights, the Flames enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for 11th in the the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in Liberty's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Flames are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.