Who's Playing

Michigan @ Rutgers

Current Records: Michigan 1-3; Rutgers 1-3

What to Know

The Michigan Wolverines and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at SHI Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with three consecutive losses apiece.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 49-11, which was the final score in Michigan's tilt against the Wisconsin Badgers last week. The Wolverines were down 35-11 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Joe Milton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 47.37%.

Meanwhile, RU scored first but ultimately less than the Illinois Fighting Illini in their matchup last week. RU fell just short of Illinois by a score of 23-20. Rutgers' defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Bo Melton, who caught four passes for two TDs and 140 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Melton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-3. Michigan and the Scarlet Knights are both 0-2 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolverines are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last six years.