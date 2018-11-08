How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Michigan Wolverines (away)

Current records: Rutgers 1-8; Michigan 8-1

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan. They will square off against Rutgers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Michigan is currently enjoying an eight-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Michigan and Penn St. Michigan steamrollered Penn St. 42-7. Shea Patterson, who passed for 144 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Michigan's success. If you haven't heard Patterson's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.

Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for Rutgers, and their contest last-week match only extended their streak of losses to eight. They took a 31-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of Wisconsin.

Michigan's win lifted them to 8-1 while Rutgers's loss dropped them down to 1-8. Rutgers's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Michigan defensive front that amassed five sacks against Penn St., so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey

HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Wolverines are a big 39 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Rutgers is 4-5-0 against the spread. As for Michigan, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Michigan has won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.