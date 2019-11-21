How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Rutgers vs. Michigan State football game
Who's Playing
Rutgers (home) vs. Michigan State (away)
Current Records: Rutgers 2-8; Michigan State 4-6
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 38.6 points per contest. RU and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The afternoon started off rough for RU last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched, falling 56-21 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Scarlet Knights were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for MSU, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 44-10 punch to the gut against the Michigan Wolverines. QB Brian Lewerke had a pretty forgettable game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 166 yards passing.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: RU is stumbling into the game with the fourth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 47 on the season. To make matters even worse for RU, MSU enters the matchup with only 105.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. So the RU squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Michigan State have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last five years.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Michigan State 14 vs. Rutgers 10
- Nov 25, 2017 - Michigan State 40 vs. Rutgers 7
- Nov 12, 2016 - Michigan State 49 vs. Rutgers 0
- Oct 10, 2015 - Michigan State 31 vs. Rutgers 24
Watch This Game Live
-
