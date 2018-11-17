How to watch Rutgers vs. Penn St.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (home) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (away)

Current records: Rutgers 1-9-1; Penn St. 7-3-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Rutgers will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against Penn St. at 1:00 p.m. Allowing an average of 34.3 points per game, Rutgers have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Rutgers took a serious blow against Michigan last Saturday, falling 7-42. On a positive note, Isaih Pacheco put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 142 yards and 1 touchdown on 16 carries.

Penn St. experienced an absolute beatdown last week but somehow put the pieces back together and came to play against Wisconsin. Penn St. came out on top against Wisconsin by a score of 22-10. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (16) and coasted on those for the win.

Penn St.'s victory lifted them to 7-3-1 while Rutgers's defeat dropped them down to 1-9-1. In their victory, Penn St. relied heavily on Miles Sanders, who rushed for 159 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries. Rutgers will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey

HighPoint.com Stadium, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.69

Prediction

The Nittany Lions are a big 28 point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.

This season, Rutgers are 5-5-0 against the spread. As for Penn St., they are 5-4-1 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 26 point favorite.

Series History

Penn St. have won all of the games they've played against Rutgers in the last 4 years.