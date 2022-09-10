Who's Playing
Wagner @ Rutgers
Current Records: Wagner 0-1; Rutgers 1-0
Last Season Records: Rutgers 5-8; Wagner 0-11
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks will square off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at SHI Stadium. RU will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
The contest between Wagner and the Fordham Rams last Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Wagner falling 48-31 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, RU dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Boston College Eagles 22-21. RU's RB Al-Shadee Salaam filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown.
The Scarlet Knights' defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DB Robert Longerbeam and DB Christian Braswell.
Wagner's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Rutgers' victory pulled them up to 1-0. Wagner's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against an RU defensive front that amassed four sacks against BC, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: SHI Stadium -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.